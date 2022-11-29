Flow Traders U.S. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,673 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $41.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day moving average is $31.49.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

