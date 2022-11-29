Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 8,449 Shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.36% of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period.

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:REZ opened at $70.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.29. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.03 and a fifty-two week high of $100.05.

