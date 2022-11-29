FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stock Position Raised by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 773,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,197 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $29,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 245.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FE shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.78.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

NYSE:FE opened at $39.63 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.45.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.23%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

