First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Gap Down to $83.53

First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $83.53, but opened at $81.57. First Trust Water ETF shares last traded at $81.57, with a volume of 7 shares traded.

First Trust Water ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.85.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Water ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 516,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,997 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 434,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,658,000 after acquiring an additional 9,883 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 31.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 302,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,710,000 after acquiring an additional 72,858 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter valued at about $18,435,000.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

