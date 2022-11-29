First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned about 0.05% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIXD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,908,000 after buying an additional 514,079 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,486,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,587,000 after acquiring an additional 265,617 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,301,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,335,000 after acquiring an additional 33,303 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 889,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,242,000 after purchasing an additional 148,845 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 796,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,496,000 after purchasing an additional 22,234 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $43.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,521. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.45. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $53.66.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

