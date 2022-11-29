First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) is Seascape Capital Management’s Largest Position

Seascape Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,005 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up 7.3% of Seascape Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Seascape Capital Management owned 0.34% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $12,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 188,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after acquiring an additional 24,228 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

FIXD stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.91. 4,380 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,521. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $53.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.45.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.