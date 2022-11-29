First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) Short Interest Up 118.2% in November

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 118.2% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 6.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 5.2% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 84,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 10.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 22.2% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund alerts:

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $6.23. 92,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,926. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.04. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $6.78.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund Announces Dividend

About First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd.

(Get Rating)

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and utilities sectors.

Featured Articles

