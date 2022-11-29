First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,700 shares, an increase of 990.6% from the October 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:QTEC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.85. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,350. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.97 and a 200 day moving average of $117.24. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 1 year low of $95.22 and a 1 year high of $179.55.

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

