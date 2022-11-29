First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, an increase of 108.1% from the October 31st total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 881.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 311,697 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:LDSF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.45. 38,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,901. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average of $18.71.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

