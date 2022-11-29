First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD – Get Rating) traded down 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.11 and last traded at $50.23. 94,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 227,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.86.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.78.

Get First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FXD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,163,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,175,000 after buying an additional 646,818 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 3,289.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 193,213 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 131,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 108,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 92,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 26,602 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.