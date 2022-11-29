First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

First National has raised its dividend by an average of 33.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. First National has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First National to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

Get First National alerts:

First National Trading Down 3.3 %

First National stock opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60. First National has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $23.96. The stock has a market cap of $114.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First National ( NASDAQ:FXNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. First National had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that First National will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on First National in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company.

Institutional Trading of First National

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of First National by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 573,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,037,000 after acquiring an additional 58,532 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First National by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of First National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of First National by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

About First National

(Get Rating)

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.