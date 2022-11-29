First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.
First National has raised its dividend by an average of 33.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. First National has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First National to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.
First National Trading Down 3.3 %
First National stock opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60. First National has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $23.96. The stock has a market cap of $114.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on First National in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company.
Institutional Trading of First National
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of First National by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 573,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,037,000 after acquiring an additional 58,532 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First National by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of First National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of First National by 295.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.01% of the company’s stock.
About First National
First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.
