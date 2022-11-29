First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Declares Dividend of $6.40

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 6.40 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from First National Bank Alaska’s previous dividend of $3.20.

First National Bank Alaska Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of FBAK opened at $248.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $786.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.28. First National Bank Alaska has a twelve month low of $226.02 and a twelve month high of $274.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.95.

About First National Bank Alaska

First National Bank Alaska, a commercial bank, provides various banking products and services for business, industry, and individual customers primarily in Alaska. The company offers savings and checking accounts; money market deposits and safe deposit services; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; and personal, home equity, and construction loans, as well as loans for stability and growth.

