Fintech Select Ltd, (CVE:SCG) Trading Down 3.8%

Fintech Select Ltd, (CVE:SCG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. Approximately 125,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 976,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.25.
Fintech Select Ltd, formerly SelectCore Ltd, is a provider of point-of-sale transaction processing and electronic distribution solutions for the prepaid telecom and financial services market. The Company operates in two segments: distribution of prepaid wireless airtime and providing prepaid card services.
