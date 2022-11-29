Fetch.ai Price Reaches $0.0623 on Top Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.0623 or 0.00000378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $46.49 million and approximately $8.94 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00075833 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00061650 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000390 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00023981 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005202 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

