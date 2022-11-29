FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 108.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,846 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in FedEx by 121.6% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FDX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Loop Capital cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 price objective on FedEx in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.04.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FDX opened at $173.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $266.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.60 and its 200-day moving average is $199.07.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 33.97%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

