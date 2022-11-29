Fast Radius, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSRD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fast Radius, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSRD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a growth of 335.8% from the October 31st total of 491,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Fast Radius Stock Performance

Shares of Fast Radius stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 882,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,343,059. Fast Radius has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $10.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.49.

Institutional Trading of Fast Radius

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSRD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Fast Radius during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fast Radius during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Fast Radius during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. ECP ControlCo LLC purchased a new stake in Fast Radius during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,241,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fast Radius during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 25.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fast Radius

Fast Radius, Inc operates as a cloud manufacturing and digital supply chain company. The company's Cloud Manufacturing Platform supports engineers, product developers, and supply chain professionals in various stages of product design and manufacturing, including design, make, and fulfill. It offers a range of manufacturing technologies, including additive manufacturing, computer numerically controlled machining, injection molding, sheet metal, urethane casting, and other manufacturing methods.

