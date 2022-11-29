Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Short Interest Update

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,400 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the October 31st total of 454,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 799,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Fangdd Network Group Trading Up 8.0 %

DUO stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.22. 198,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,727. Fangdd Network Group has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fangdd Network Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fangdd Network Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 110,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of Fangdd Network Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fangdd Network Group Company Profile

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Agency that provides a suite of tools and services to agencies to migrate business management from offline to online; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides supply-chain financial products and support transactions, as well as online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services.

