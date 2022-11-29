Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 524,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,104 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.31% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $51,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after acquiring an additional 902,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,180,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,083,000 after purchasing an additional 858,185 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,325,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,891,000 after buying an additional 761,882 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,060,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,319,000 after buying an additional 529,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,690,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,768,000 after purchasing an additional 341,571 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $111.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.93. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.08 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.78.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $1,304,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,014.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $1,304,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,014.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,664.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,692 shares of company stock worth $3,237,336 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Recommended Stories

