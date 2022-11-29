Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Short Interest Update

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,752,200 shares, a drop of 58.4% from the October 31st total of 4,207,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 69.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CAHPF remained flat at $1.77 on Tuesday. 10,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,039. Evolution Mining has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAHPF. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Evolution Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Evolution Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Evolution Mining from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.40 price target for the company. in a report on Friday.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operations, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2022, the company operated five gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario.

