Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Short Interest Update

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the October 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Evolution AB (publ) from SEK 1,005 to SEK 993 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Evolution AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of EVVTY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,537. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.39 and its 200-day moving average is $89.95. Evolution AB has a 52-week low of $69.57 and a 52-week high of $145.78.

Evolution AB (publ) Company Profile

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino and slots solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino gaming table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as computers, smartphones, tablets, etc.

