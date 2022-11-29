Evmos Price Reaches $0.68 on Exchanges (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Evmos has a market capitalization of $203.65 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Evmos has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar. One Evmos coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00004171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Evmos

Evmos’ launch date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official website is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Evmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

