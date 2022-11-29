Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVRI. StockNews.com downgraded Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Everi Stock Performance

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.79. Everi has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $24.23. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 2.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everi

Everi Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 0.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 42.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 7.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 1.6% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 9.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

