Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Downgraded to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $57.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $61.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.88% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Evergy to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Performance

EVRG opened at $58.69 on Tuesday. Evergy has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Evergy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 84.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.