ETHPoW (ETHW) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $347.47 Million

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. ETHPoW has a total market capitalization of $347.47 million and $12.02 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ETHPoW has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ETHPoW coin can now be purchased for $3.24 or 0.00019694 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,156.93 or 0.07037910 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.69 or 0.00496946 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,968.82 or 0.30226624 BTC.

ETHPoW Profile

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,309,783 coins and its circulating supply is 107,361,433 coins. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow. The official message board for ETHPoW is medium.com/@ethw. The official website for ETHPoW is ethereumpow.org.

Buying and Selling ETHPoW

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,309,783.04993 with 107,353,161.04993 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 3.25984518 USD and is up 1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $9,747,802.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPoW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPoW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHPoW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

