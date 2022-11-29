Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) PT Raised to $52.00

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.08% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WTRG. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. HSBC upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.
Essential Utilities Stock Down 2.1 %
WTRG opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. Essential Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.64.
About Essential Utilities
Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.
