Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the October 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of EBKDY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,588. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. Erste Group Bank has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.97.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EBKDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Erste Group Bank from €34.00 ($35.05) to €37.00 ($38.14) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Erste Group Bank from €38.00 ($39.18) to €39.00 ($40.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Erste Group Bank from €34.00 ($35.05) to €32.00 ($32.99) in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Erste Group Bank from €33.00 ($34.02) to €32.00 ($32.99) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Erste Group Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

