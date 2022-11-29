ERC20 Trading 14.8% Higher Over Last Week (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One ERC20 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $10.81 million and $53.37 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,469.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00010456 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007588 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037380 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00041110 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006054 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00021999 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00242222 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000133 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00972014 USD and is up 3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $103.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.