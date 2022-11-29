Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $17,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Equinix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays downgraded Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $751.18.

Equinix stock opened at $662.61 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $494.89 and a 52 week high of $853.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $586.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $636.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 162.09%.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $32,934.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,709,532.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total transaction of $35,738.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 492 shares of company stock worth $313,723. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

