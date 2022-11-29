EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 489,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 20,437 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of EQT worth $16,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EQT by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,055,000 after buying an additional 107,020 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in EQT by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 30,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of EQT stock opened at $41.52 on Tuesday. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.93 and its 200-day moving average is $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on EQT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. PETERS & COMPAN reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EQT from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on EQT from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of EQT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $4,100,482.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,138.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

