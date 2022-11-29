EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target Raised to C$80.00

EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of EQB from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EQB from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of EQB from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of EQB from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$85.50 to C$87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

EQB Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EQGPF opened at $43.32 on Friday. EQB has a 52 week low of $33.21 and a 52 week high of $62.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.95.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

