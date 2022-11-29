Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHYW) Short Interest Down 57.4% in November

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHYW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 57.4% from the October 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:EPHYW traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching 0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,657. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of 0.07. Epiphany Technology Acquisition has a 1 year low of 0.01 and a 1 year high of 1.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,940,000.

