EOS Price Tops $0.90 on Top Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 28th. EOS has a market cap of $972.18 million and approximately $108.96 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00005575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EOS has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00009643 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00025266 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00006019 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00004859 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005469 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000745 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,477,387 coins. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper.Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

