EOS (EOS) Price Hits $0.92 on Top Exchanges

EOS (EOS) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00005575 BTC on major exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $985.79 million and $91.10 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009671 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00025091 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006006 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002137 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004841 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005380 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000742 BTC.
EOS Coin Profile
EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,503,275 coins. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling EOS
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.