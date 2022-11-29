Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Price Target Cut to $63.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Enviva from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Enviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE:EVA traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $55.46. 5,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,168. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.12. Enviva has a 52 week low of $45.88 and a 52 week high of $91.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

In other Enviva news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $28,683.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,503 shares in the company, valued at $5,453,710.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP William H. Schmidt, Jr. acquired 5,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.18 per share, for a total transaction of $252,054.14. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 400,091 shares in the company, valued at $20,076,566.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $28,683.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,710.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased 322,866 shares of company stock worth $16,356,874 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Enviva by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 28,115,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,688,629,000 after acquiring an additional 116,438 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enviva by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,568 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,421,000 after acquiring an additional 189,228 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Enviva by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,303 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,496,000 after acquiring an additional 84,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Enviva by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,072,000 after acquiring an additional 139,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Enviva by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,192,353 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,375,000 after purchasing an additional 27,539 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

