Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Price Target Cut to $63.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.60% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Enviva from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Enviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.
Enviva Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:EVA traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $55.46. 5,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,168. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.12. Enviva has a 52 week low of $45.88 and a 52 week high of $91.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enviva
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Enviva by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 28,115,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,688,629,000 after acquiring an additional 116,438 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enviva by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,568 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,421,000 after acquiring an additional 189,228 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Enviva by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,303 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,496,000 after acquiring an additional 84,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Enviva by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,449,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,072,000 after acquiring an additional 139,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Enviva by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,192,353 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,375,000 after purchasing an additional 27,539 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Enviva Company Profile
Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enviva (EVA)
- Three Reasons It’s Time To Get Bullish On Organigram
- Opportunity Strikes! Hibbett, Inc Falls Flat On Strong Results
- Why Investors Are Eating Up Restaurant Brands International
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.