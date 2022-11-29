Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.74% of Enstar Group worth $28,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enstar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enstar Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Enstar Group by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enstar Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Enstar Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,653. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $169.04 and a twelve month high of $286.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

(Get Rating)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.