Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 5,884 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,884 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $42,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $43,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,346.2% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $237.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.80. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The firm has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 59.18%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

