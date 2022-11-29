Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 1,491 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 89,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of KLA worth $28,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 61.4% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KLA from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their target price on KLA to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KLA to $374.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.28.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $374.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.83. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $457.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.49%.

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

