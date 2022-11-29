Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 10,005 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,005 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $27,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $224.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.