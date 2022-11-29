Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,866 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of Crown Castle worth $45,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 18.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 526,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,689,000 after acquiring an additional 81,169 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 4.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 94,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Mirova boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 15.7% during the second quarter. Mirova now owns 4,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,148,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,370,000 after purchasing an additional 56,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI opened at $137.52 on Tuesday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $59.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 158.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown Castle news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $160.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.93.

Crown Castle Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.