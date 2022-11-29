Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $35.51 Million Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 70,775 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $35,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,194,761,000 after buying an additional 803,134 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,408,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Albemarle by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,369,000 after buying an additional 959,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Albemarle by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,952,000 after buying an additional 155,848 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.37.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

Albemarle Stock Performance

In related news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total value of $735,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,962 shares of company stock worth $4,911,107. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ALB stock opened at $266.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $277.37 and a 200-day moving average of $256.03. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $169.93 and a 12-month high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.51. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 20.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 11.98%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.