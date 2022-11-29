Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,080 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.07% of Occidental Petroleum worth $38,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 342,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,873,000 after acquiring an additional 74,783 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,270,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

OXY stock opened at $68.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $77.13. The firm has a market cap of $62.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 4.33%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,737,316 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.71 per share, for a total transaction of $105,472,454.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 194,351,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

