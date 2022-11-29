Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 211.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 42,228 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.17% of Domino’s Pizza worth $24,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 15.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 46.4% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 17.7% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DPZ shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $334.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $408.38.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $382.29 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.41 and a fifty-two week high of $567.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $339.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.59.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.19). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

