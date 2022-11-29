Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 702 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.90% of Dorman Products worth $30,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 6.2% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 71.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 6.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 28,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dorman Products

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Eric Luftig purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.90 per share, with a total value of $37,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,383.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dorman Products news, SVP Eric Luftig purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.90 per share, with a total value of $37,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,383.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $269,060.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,839.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dorman Products Stock Down 3.9 %

DORM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners cut their price target on Dorman Products from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens cut their price target on Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on Dorman Products from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $87.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.55. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.32 and a 52 week high of $119.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.46.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.47 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

