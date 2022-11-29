Enjin Coin (ENJ) Trading Up 4% Over Last 7 Days

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. In the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $296.07 million and $18.31 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enjin Coin token can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
About Enjin Coin
Enjin Coin’s genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official message board is enjin.io/blog. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Enjin Coin
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars.
