Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Shares Gap Down to $12.30

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.30, but opened at $11.88. Enfusion shares last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 1,950 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Enfusion to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Enfusion from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Enfusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enfusion to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enfusion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Enfusion Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average is $11.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70.

Insider Activity

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Enfusion had a negative net margin of 213.18% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $39.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.52 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Enfusion, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Tarek Hammoud sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $12,150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 40.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enfusion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Enfusion by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Enfusion during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enfusion in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

About Enfusion

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Featured Articles

