Energi Market Capitalization Tops $9.00 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $9.00 million and $135,263.56 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000931 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Energi has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00075978 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00062085 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000385 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00009780 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00023918 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00005243 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 58,651,384 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

