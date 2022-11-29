Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Director Sells $22,829.28 in Stock

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) Director Ronald Richard sold 1,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $22,829.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,853.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE EBS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,191,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,862. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.69. The firm has a market cap of $587.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.04. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,478,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 101,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 29,733 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 686,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 36,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 50,008 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EBS shares. Cowen cut their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on Emergent BioSolutions to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark cut Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

