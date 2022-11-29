Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Short Interest Update

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Ellomay Capital stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.33. 2,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,901. The company has a market capitalization of $193.96 million, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. Ellomay Capital has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $32.75.

Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative net margin of 32.20% and a negative return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ellomay Capital stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Ellomay Capital Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO Get Rating ) by 20,486.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,643 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.15% of Ellomay Capital worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ellomay Capital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of renewable and clean energy in Israel, Spain, and the Netherlands. The company owns six photovoltaic (PV) plants comprising four PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of approximately 7.9 megawatts (MW); one PV plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Spain; and one PV plant in Israel with an installed capacity of approximately 9 MW.

