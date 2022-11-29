ELIS (XLS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,681.29

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 29th. One ELIS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001954 BTC on exchanges. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $64.32 million and approximately $1,681.29 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ELIS

XLS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32158585 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

