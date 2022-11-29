Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Vantage Consulting Group Inc

Vantage Consulting Group Inc cut its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,546 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 250.0% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,622 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 20,445 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 159.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,264 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $182,629,000 after buying an additional 923,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 26.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,501 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 174,750 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $21,258,000 after buying an additional 6,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 50.3% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 22,668 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 7,582 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,905.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $129,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,378.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,905.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,964,429. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. MKM Partners cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

NASDAQ:EA traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,033. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.56 and a 200-day moving average of $127.79.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

